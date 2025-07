Sticky beak.

Moved Lucy's old cat tree by the huge (makes you feel like going to fall out of it) window in the bedroom. She spent a while watching the comings and goings of a London street.

That whole room is just full of cat stuff now, blankets, her duvet bed, cat tree, cat circus tent, 2 beds, scratch boxes. Her fav mats on the floor. There's no room for humans in there now. Ed's now looking for new houses, and a spare bedroom just for her!