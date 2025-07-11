Last night in London

Last mini walk in London tonight, a short one because so much busier on pub nights.



Off to the old house tomorrow to decorate and sort out the other half of stuff we left behind.



I am hopeful that Lucy is ok back there and having her churchyard once again will make her more content. She's been steadily getting more and more fed up, stopped playing, stopped engaging apart from angry shouting which has increased massively - the only thing that creates a purr is a good brush. Her hour walk at night around streets isn't enough anymore, nowhere to run, no trees to climb, all the things she loved. I hope we manage to sell properties fairly quickly and get out into the countryside and that we don't have to come back. I like London a lot and this part is lovely but nothing has been enjoyable here, just hard work, lots of sadness for Ted and sad for a miserable cat. Next chapter please!