Taking it all in.

So.. the day we brought her back to the old house, our fears of her being unsure where she was were instantly quashed. She was let out of the carrier in the lounge, 2 nervous steps and then tail up and she ran to the back door, into the garden. Few sniffs to see who'd been around and we then went to the church through the garden gate.



She did however seem super nervous there, as well as not coming in until we were in bed, for fear of being taken back to London I presume. We went looking for her at midnight, but no response causing lots of worry, but she then came in at 1am, did 4 in a row head first rolly polys at the same spot she always did them when happier, and went upstairs for a snooze!



She's unsure of our own garden as all the neighbours have got noiser, children screaming and dogs barking all along our little terraced houses and of course, no treehouse to hide in as it's in London. Today she was still a bit miserable, not really eating but this evening she just brightened up. She seems happier, eating better and a little bit more relaxed and we had more fun at the church, she lolloped after a pigeon and ran up a tree.



The things you do for the cat eh? Now am here without my lovely Eddie mainly so she cheers up! Eddie is busy scurryfunging his dads - his dad's next door neighbour has told him she is serious about the possibility of buying Ted's house for her elderly parents. It's the other half of a semi - so easy enough to knock a wall through for a joining door and patch it up whenever they may like to sell again. Depending on the offer, it may be a blessing.