D's home

Daddy dads, as Ed is known to Lucy. Yeah, I know, we are that kind of cat owner! We try not to say it where be overheard, but she does understand. We were waiting for Ed to come out of the gate but still, Lucy when Ed is here won't come home for fear of being taken back to London.



Ed came back from his 2 weeks fishing, which wasn't successful. He went to a different cottage than normal as was cheaper but was on a dyke, not the main river - and after such a warm summer the dyke was completely covered in duckweed and just couldn't fish. Still, lesson learned, he's already booked next years holiday in the normal cottage.



He did tho end up seeing an otter, ducks and a heron that stuck by him. After Ed heard a vole being eaten by the heron and the screaming that took place, Ed started feeding the heron raw chicken and worms, so the heron sat by him less than 4ft away apparently.