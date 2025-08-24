Previous
Stoner by blightygal
Ed came for the weekend, coming to fix the sink and to see us. He also brought Lucy's valerian stash which I left behind in London, here she is after having a roll on a fallen down gravestone where I put a pile. No respect, me or her!

Apart from when Ed comes to stay (and she avoids us because of fear of returning to London) she has been so much happier recently. Rolling for the fun of it, few games, just enjoying the end of summer and behaving more like her happy self, rather than stressed out. It's so lovely to see.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

