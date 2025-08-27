Travels

When my dad passed, I took mum's old silver box (which I adored as a kid) in which she kept coins from our travels, both as a family or us kids who brought bits that were unspent from our adventures as adults.

Been interesting looking through them, krona, Australian 50 cent coin, one of the very few 12 sided coins in the world, Spanish peseta before the Euro came about, must be over 20 years now? Greece too, the Drachma. Even found an old UK 1/2p coin was found lurking at the bottom which I can remember bought a couple of sweets in the pick and mix as a youngster.



Nice to look at them all, but now I don't really know what to do with them, much like mum I should imagine. Will leave them back in their box!