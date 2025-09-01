Just before the storm.

Lucy was ready to go out but the skies became very dark with these impressive clouds and of course a downpour followed. Glad I made her wait! It certainly is feeling like Autumn now, switched in a week. The air feels and smells different too.



Back home late, next door has heart failure and was sent to A&E again with a fast beat, they think brought on by a chest infection which showed up on xray.



13hrs later, I texted her son if he wanted a lift to tesco for supplies and then to the hospital as she'd been given nothing to eat or drink all day, plus she was due her medication. So her son packed a bag with all the things she needs and yes, luckily as she was finally taken onto a ward after 14hrs wait when a decision had been made. It's so irritating they don't keep people informed, 4pm she was told she was waiting for meds and could go home!



Apparently she has to wait to see a consultant but they are not back until tomorrow. Funny old system the NHS is now, take up a bed rather than be sent home to come back in the morning. Instead if she had, she'd have gone through the whole A&E again. No wonder there is always a bed shortage..



Good news tho, next door in London has made an offer for the house. So once has a mortgage sorted and solicitors engaged, looks like Ed has sold his dads house in theory! They are going to chat in person when she gets back from Singapore with work.



