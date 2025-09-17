Audience.

We were back at the crem today, to bury Teds ashes on the family plot and this little cheeky soul came to see what we were doing for a few seconds.



Rainy start to the day but all dried up by the time Ted's two oldest friends arrived for lunch at Teds house before we went to the crematorium. Had a lot of laughs over tales told of their friendship while we noshed on Teds fav sandwiches, crisps and cake, washed down with a big cuppa, just as he would've liked it.



Came back to the old house with Ed and he was understandably so tired he just chilled upstairs and fell asleep after a Lucy cuddle and brush.



I started watching the most excellent Trump V Truth on C4, showing over 100 of his lies to coincide with Trumps state visit to the UK. How nice not to see something on the TV that seemed to gloss over him and his many many faults.



Strange old day.