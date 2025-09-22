Previous
Can I get up there? by blightygal
Can I get up there?

On our walk, we stood at the bottom of the tallest trees in the neighbourhood. I always worry if Lucy will attempt to climb them, she often looks like she's weighing it up. But the trees are about 60ft, she'd never get down.
