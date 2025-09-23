Nope, not coming down.

The tall cupboard under the stairs was a firm fav of Leo and Lucy too. Every now and then she asks for a lift to go up, so I clear out enough to make room then in she goes, sometimes we play throwing toys to catch while up there too. Normally about 5 mins is enough, she gets bored and I give her a lift down. Not today. Didn't want to come down and I can't leave her as far too high to jump. This face is her response when I say 'lift' (she knows it means to give her a lift up or down) and she refused to budge.