Pit stop

Another day, another walk. Been on a few this week as she's getting bored of the church. Just borrowing the university bench here.



Ed is out in the countryside, looking at houses. All very exciting. The one we really liked, safely for Lucy down the end of a country lane opposite a field is sadly a lot smaller than a, the photo's and b, the measurements due to the way the doors are set etc. Its over 200 years old so to be expected. Sadly tho, the 3rd bedroom, despite being 11x12 only has enough space for a wardrobe.



The second we liked is huge but on a busier road, 5 bedrooms but needs some work, as does the garden as a little overgrown. However, the garden is just huge, garden of my dreams and I daresay Lucy too! Has 4 ponds, a bar, greenhouse and a huge cabin complete with sauna and backs onto some fields. Yes, think Lucy would love it and I would enjoy tidying it up and sorting it out very much, love gardening.

