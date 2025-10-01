Pretty in pink

Photo dump.



Nice night at the churchyard, got together a team of neighbours for a fund raising quiz night. We came second to last which made me laugh!!

Not helped by one neighbour already being drunk when he arrived and I couldn't hear half the questions let alone thing with his endless, pointless shouting and drunk nonsense. I think he realised I was annoyed by the end of the night. Sigh! Still, they raised over £500, pretty good for 3 hours of fun!



Ed gone back to London to let an inspector in. Seems the neighbours mortgage lenders may have an issue with the asbestos that Ed already told them about. So may have to pay to have it all removed - the bathroom walls, the lino on the kitchen and bathroom floors.. sigh x 2. Didn't know but some banks will not lend at all in this situation, that must be half of all houses in the UK!