Cat burglar by blightygal
Photo 896

Cat burglar

Don't know why the phone camera made the side of her face so funky, but Lucy today coming back from checking out another cats garden - Henry. Only fair as Henry comes to see our garden too!

Am amazed she squeezes through such small gaps. On another walk around the streets, of course, not that she deserved it as she spent from 6am trying to get me out of bed. On a Sunday..
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
