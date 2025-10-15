Autumn

Out and about, working up an appetite for Lucy.





Had offer accepted on house Ed fell in love with, only to find the house deeds in London had not been changed over the years as people passed on, as well as one deed was done incorrectly in early 70's with the advice of a long-gone solicitor.



So, it looks like may have to battle to even regain the house in London to sell, which can take up to three years and tens of thousands of pounds in solicitor fees. It's all gone terribly wrong and my sweetheart is heartbroken and very worried. He of course will now lose the house he fell in love with too.



