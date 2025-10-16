Nosy.

Lucy and I on a walk again. Some random shed she wanted to jump on, hope owners didn't mind.



Lucy's sadly displaying the symptoms of the beginnings of stage 4 kidney failure, the final stage. She's vomiting, drinking a bit more and refusing food, it's really hard to get her to eat at the moment. She's just about eating enough to avoid a vet trip.



Vets are an ordeal, she is really petrified of them and it sets her back so badly, as well as not coming home for a couple of weeks. It's impossible to medicate her anyway, for same reason, if we try to get a pill down her, she won't come near, making the feeding and keeping her warm and safe impossible. She really is her own worst enemy.



I wish so badly I never took her to vets4pets that time. She's only 6.