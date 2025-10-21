Dog avoidance

After yesterdays non-stop rain, Lucy and I went out for a walk at 9am, stopping at the churchyard on way back. Just as a lady with a very barky, very bouncy Spaniel arrived. Lucy went right up the tree and I just waited next to her for the lady to bugger off.



We do have a mysterious dog pooper by the bench and I think I may have just found the culprit.. my neighbour who gardens at the church is going to go tomorrow morning to see if can catch her in the act as the dog poop left there has really being annoying her. Amusing.. if you hear shouting, that'll be my neighbour!