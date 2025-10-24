Previous
Brrr. by blightygal
Photo 901

Brrr.

Flipping cold walk today, cold strong wind still hanging around. So much so Lucy just wanted to climb trees and sit in the sun!

Ed's coming home today for a few days, looking forward to seeing him. Have a lovely weekend 365 people.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
246% complete

Kissukka
What are trees for if not cats' climbing furniture!
October 24th, 2025  
