Meet Blue and Barley

My friend from Cats protection sent me this pic today of her latest rescues which she trapped instead of going to her own birthday celebration with family.. The reason she sent me them is they are the feral kittens from a missing bengal cat called Lucy...



Lucy was chipped and the owners were nearly 60 miles away from Hounslow and Lucy had been missing for 4 years. 4 years of having kittens out on the streets because Lucy's owners too stupid to do the right thing and get her neutered. Owners admitted that she'd had kittens when living at home too, which they kept giving away. Dog baiting is a real thing in the UK, should never give them away.



Sigh.



At least my friend returned Lucy to the owner after being neutered, something she always does as gets fed up of picking up the mess.



So these kittens were born near the town centre, outside, exposed to the elements and predators and of course, no care. They have an eye infection which is being treated by antibiotics. The girl (grey) is suspected in being totally blind now, the boy can see out of one eye. They're too young and little to have an operation as of yet. My friend is hoping that they will be able to find a good indoor home together but homing disabled cats is not easy, even abled cats is hard at the moment as so many.



I wish people would neuter. It stops so much avoidable suffering and would help with the rehoming - instead of having waiting lists for a year or more in order to get strays into cat care because kittens have to be looked after first..



Ah, well, rant over. Happy Halloween and all that tosh. Lucy and I are indoors, she's just heard some fireworks and is pacing..