Photo 906
Zonked.
Unusually Luce not up for a morning walk, sadly today was really important to get her out because of bonfire night. She wasn't having it, instead slept the whole day. Guess feeling crook.
And of course, then the noise of several people around us having fireworks in their garden started and she then hid under the bed. Finally went out at 11pm, for a much needed pee.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
