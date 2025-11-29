Bath time

We have a yellow wagtail who keeps attacking his reflection in the bathroom window. Sadly the top on which doesn't open, so I can't put anything to put him off. Instead I keep hosing the glass down, hoping stops the reflection for a little while.

Lucy of course thinks it's great cat TV and sits in the bath watching it, but also gets annoyed by the thump when she's trying to sleep!



Ed's here, he printed out some test results for me, so I could take them to the private consultant apt I made for today. Just a mere £250! But I am getting nowhere with the NHS, over a year of being poorly. He's going to write to the GP with a list of tests and suggestions of what may be the issue. Hopefully get the ball rolling? Doubt it tho! The NHS is in need of a doctor itself, it's very unwell now.