Camouflage

Lucy blending in well with the rotting leaves and mud.



Had a lovely couple hours this morning as was so nice and mild, until a, a dog came into the churchyard and b, the dustbin men turned up a couple hours earlier than normal. She is very scared of them, always has been. She ran off in fear and it took a while to come home whereas she normally just goes straight home as soon as she hears the truck. When she did, she collapsed on the floor panting heavily. It's no fun being a nervous cat, it really isn't.



Ed and I this year are just doing a few presents from the cat. No point in buying anything more as only have to pack it up! Proving to be a real headache, postie leaving my parcels outside random London doors, smaller parcels and cards not arriving at all. Also, bought him a couple of Paul Smith cat themed socks and a lucky cat t-shirt, the quality of the t-shirt is appalling, for £75! The socks not much better and they are £25 each. Ed's always admired the style of clothes so thought be a treat but not sure would do again.