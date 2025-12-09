Previous
Let sleeping cats lie. by blightygal
Photo 917

Let sleeping cats lie.

Lovely Lucy having a snooze. Enjoying the slightly warmer weather.

Little victory today too. My absolute nightmare neighbours are just hell and have had no help from the council over their noise or anything.. A year ago I asked council to get them to clean their rubbish in their garden and more importantly in the shared alleyway we all need access to.. and nothing improved. They are council tenants so as far as I am concerned a council issue. I've cleaned it up twice, nappies, the lot since I've been back and complained again. Still no response.
So upped it to a stage 1 complaint and finally got an apology and their outline to sort out next door, including an order to clean their rubbish by this Friday, as well as regular inspections. Phew! Next door are going to be hopping mad over this, entitled little shits, but I cannot live with the rats and the rubbish.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kissukka
Lovely pic of Lucy. Good thing you got them do something. Hopefully things get better after this
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact