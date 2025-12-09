Let sleeping cats lie.

Lovely Lucy having a snooze. Enjoying the slightly warmer weather.



Little victory today too. My absolute nightmare neighbours are just hell and have had no help from the council over their noise or anything.. A year ago I asked council to get them to clean their rubbish in their garden and more importantly in the shared alleyway we all need access to.. and nothing improved. They are council tenants so as far as I am concerned a council issue. I've cleaned it up twice, nappies, the lot since I've been back and complained again. Still no response.

So upped it to a stage 1 complaint and finally got an apology and their outline to sort out next door, including an order to clean their rubbish by this Friday, as well as regular inspections. Phew! Next door are going to be hopping mad over this, entitled little shits, but I cannot live with the rats and the rubbish.