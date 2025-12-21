Sign up
Previous
Photo 922
What do you mean, Santa's not real?!
Lucy, finally old enough to realise aged 6.
On another walk this morning, she'd just had a valerian roll on the university fire escape steps when took this snap. I think she's out of her tiny mind!
Happy now, longest night tonight and then we're on the steady stomp towards summer again.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
