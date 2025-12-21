Previous
What do you mean, Santa's not real?! by blightygal
Photo 922

What do you mean, Santa's not real?!

Lucy, finally old enough to realise aged 6.

On another walk this morning, she'd just had a valerian roll on the university fire escape steps when took this snap. I think she's out of her tiny mind!



Happy now, longest night tonight and then we're on the steady stomp towards summer again.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
252% complete

