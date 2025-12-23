Just visiting

On one of our walk routes, Lucy jumps a big wall and sneaks through a gap in the fence, to have a look at a car garage the other side. Sadly with Xmas, there were no cars being fixed today so she couldn't get her petrol head fix. This is her returning.



Am so glad she comes back because I cannot get anywhere near where she goes quickly, it's about a 10 min walk through all the house estates.



Ed on his way from London, finally finishing. Although he is on call Christmas day, so he may have to work. Hopefully not.