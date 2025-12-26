Previous
Wag by blightygal
Photo 924

Wag

For about the last 6 or 7 years, we've had a couple of wagtails that show up when the weather turns cold. They know I'll give them mealworm and they seem to remember each year to come back. They seem to be fussy eaters, no seed or anything.

Of course, the downside of cat ownership is a cat who wants to catch one. Luckily none so far but then we don't have many places in the garden for Lucy to hide and they just wait til she's given up and come indoors.

Hope everyone had fun in 365 land had a fabulous holiday.
