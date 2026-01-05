Light dusting

Very very cold and a light dusting of snow. Lucy getting bored as don't go out for long.



Had interesting new year, I say interesting, more like an episode of Eastenders. Please, 365'ers, don't bother reading, this is just for memories and I sometimes refer to 365 when I've forgotten dates.



My awful awful noisy neighbours called the police on me because I had the cheek to block out their noise with Ed's powerful stereo at about 5pm. I rarely put it on because of the neighbours the other side but knew they were out at panto for the afternoon. I only play one LP's worth, about 45 mins long but I do make it very very loud, to block their noise out and to shake away the cobwebs. It without fail, cheers me up!



Police came, told them what it's like to live here, played them a recording of the noise from next door. One of the police had just gone through similar with his neighbour and was instantly sympathetic. They then said they would write to the council, because the council had not done anything to stop the noise I endure, and to tell the council they are not appreciative of police time being wasted by their tenants in this way. Best bit? Said to the police that I was going to put the music back up loud when they left, and they said they totally understood, lol.



Ed then turned up at dinner time, to be accosted by next door neighbour who wanted to have a go while Ed was unloading the car. I went to see what was going on as wondered where Ed had got to. They are without doubt the nastiest, entitled pricks I have ever encountered, let alone had the misfortune to live next door to. They also lied and made things up to garner sympathy, I do so hate a liar.



I can not wait to get out of this house. 14 years of living here and now they've totally ruined it.



Moan over.



And up until 4am, trying to find Lucy. We went out with her gone 1am, thinking NYE fireworks were over as had not heard any for 40 mins, to keep her company for a wee. Instead, 2 rockets were launched down the street by drunks, which exploded right in front of us. Had we been 30 seconds earlier, they would've hit us.



Lucy, understandably ran off, in survival mode. We walked everywhere for 2hrs, she finally came home a 4am without a care in the world and all happy! Cats.



I so hope 2026 improves somewhat.

