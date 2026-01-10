Previous
First time. by blightygal
Photo 927

First time.

Ed's 60th birthday today and his first (half pint) guinnness during a pub lunch out in the countryside today. He's never tried it before and his work friends thought it was odd.

Quiet day, was under strict instructions to not make a fuss, esp over it being his 60th. He's not very impressed...

(I know terrible photo but he wasn't keen in having his photo taken. Just took so he could prove to work colleagues he finally had a guinness!)
10th January 2026

FunnyFace

@blightygal
