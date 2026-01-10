Previous
Don't want to. by blightygal
Photo 928

Don't want to.

Lucy, Ed and I on a walk this morning, first dry day (for Ed's b'day!) for quite a while. Still very cold though but at least 1 or 2 degrees, not minus.

She occasionally gets spooked or doesn't want to go further, or a certain way and will howl. This is her howling on the stairs, not wanting to come down. It's rare for her to do this as she enjoys her walks so I listen to her and don't force her into anything. So we trundled back towards the churchyard instead and her being calmer. Everyone happy.

