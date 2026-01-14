Bench life.

Rubbish week.



Poor ol Lucy is struggling a lot this week, lots of throwing up and refusal of food. I think next week will have to go get bloods done and perhaps have to stay in to get subcutaneous fluids done to help dilute the urea in her bloods, damn kidney failure.. And of course, have the fall out from her for that. I wish she wasn't so scared of everything.



And detailed survey arrived day that Ed was supposed to sign a contract selling London and buying the other house. Selling - so far ok, has 6 weeks to finish packing up London and get out, storage unit now booked.



Right, on the top of my head and probably forgotten a lot, the survey showed the two bits with flat roof needing replacing above the bedroom extension downstairs and the older upstairs bedrooms, water ingress making the ceiling bow underneath and will eventually fall in, chimney stack inside the loft need repointing as it's allowing water to run in, cowls on top of half the chimney pots are missing, allowing rainwater in, rot around skirting, 99% damp corners of rooms, paving outside built too high up, level with the internal flooring causing further damp, other roof and chimney repairs plus all the vast amounts of moss growing on the roof, 3 skylights are letting in water and have rotted, several large cracks in the walls, no keys found for any of the doors other than front door, one door nailed shut because hinge broken, windows upstairs stuck open and not able to close.



That and that the road frequently floods outside the front of the house in the winter, which I found out online. This is on top of we knew the plaster had blown in many a room (about 80-90% plaster has blown), needs rewiring and the central heating reinstalled and then finally decorating.



I thought, right, that'd be the end of it. Nope, not for Ed. He's asked for some money off, waiting to hear from estate agents. Honestly, I don't know how many more signs there can be that this house is a total money pit and too much work. The dream was to move to the countryside, buy Ed a little boat to go fishing on, live the quiet life and enjoy winding down. Instead he wants to live in a huge house, a house that we don't even have furniture for more than 3 rooms and is a total nightmare and years of work.



Ed's very upset by it all, he really fell in love with the place and tbh, apart from a glorious garden it has no charm whatsoever for me. It's already a source of stress, what's the point?