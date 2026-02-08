Wanstead United Reformed Church

This church in Wanstead is a minutes walk from Ted's house in London. He used to park outside the front of it when he got older because he couldn't face walking up the hill to the high street and would complain when he got a parking ticket! It is right at the tip of where 2 roads join, traffic either side, strange location.



It's a beautiful building with an interesting history. Was originally built on Euston Road in St Pancras with a different name. Was due to be demolished to make way for St Pancras Station, and instead dismantled in 1866 and relocated to Wanstead and renamed. Amazing what people managed to do back then through sheer hard work.



Spent a couple hours at Teds house, helping Ed move furniture downstairs, ready for the 'man with a van' coming next weekend to put stuff into storage. Completion day is in 3 weeks.