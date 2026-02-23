Newfoundland Campus

The Canadian university UK campus is closing here in the UK after many many a year, a real shame but like a lot of uni's, they are in trouble financially.
They're slowly renting out some of their buildings, and I presume selling some others. The one on the left hand side - Cabot House is student digs. The sign on the right is further student digs which is a huge building which backs onto the bottom of our garden. It was maltings, then a factory for machinery in the war.. then the university took it over in 1969.
I am even more pleased that we are leaving now as goodness knows what the building will become. It's all in a conservation area, many buildings are listed and there cannot be many options. I suspect flats or, as it's already set up, a HMO. Either way it will be noisy!
@Weezilou, don't know if you remember this, I remember you spotting Cabot name on a different photo a long time ago.