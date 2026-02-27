Quiz night

Another quiz night at the church, but a very very confused Lucy. We tried to sneak out the house but she spotted us and was all excited for a walk. I nearly blew it out because she was darting around the people arriving, all nervous but wanting to be with me.

In the end I opened a little side door which was next to the table were our team was. She saw a packed church hall and then went on her way. I did have a peek later on in a break and she was waiting, watching the church for me to come out, bless her.



At the end of the evening, she greeted us and we ended up spending an hour in the church gardens having games before finally going home. Late night, nearly 2am before getting to bed, ha.



Ed back in London, just 2 more sleeps before he exchanges. The house has been in his family for almost 100 years, so a very sad moment for him.