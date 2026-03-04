Sign up
Previous
Photo 938
He is baaaack!
Ed, Lucy and I on a walk as the mist came down. Ed's back now for good, until we all move into the new house. Lucy is happy to have him home and the most excellent brushes he gives her.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
