Previous
He is baaaack! by blightygal
Photo 938

He is baaaack!

Ed, Lucy and I on a walk as the mist came down. Ed's back now for good, until we all move into the new house. Lucy is happy to have him home and the most excellent brushes he gives her.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact