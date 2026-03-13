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Photo 939
Patience
Lucy isn't known for her sense of humour and yet she allowed me to start lining up the ear buds she likes to play with on her arm. The 4th one was the deal beaker and she shook them all off and gave me a 'oh for goodness sake' look.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
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365
Taken
13th March 2026 8:58pm
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Kissukka
She thinks you've totally lost your marbles.
March 27th, 2026
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