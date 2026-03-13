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Patience by blightygal
Photo 939

Patience

Lucy isn't known for her sense of humour and yet she allowed me to start lining up the ear buds she likes to play with on her arm. The 4th one was the deal beaker and she shook them all off and gave me a 'oh for goodness sake' look.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
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Kissukka
She thinks you've totally lost your marbles.
March 27th, 2026  
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