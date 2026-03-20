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Happy birthday Lucy! by blightygal
Photo 940

Happy birthday Lucy!

So.. a pic of Herman instead. Just had her lunch, can see a little bit of cabbage on her mush.

Lucy's 7th birthday today, nice couple of walks and it wasn't raining, always a bonus. And she had one of those rare days where she ate ok too.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

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@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
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