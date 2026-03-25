Snoozes

Lucy having a lot of sleep. Sadly got a stray boy around at the moment who's not had the snip. He's taken a liking to Lucy and is crying the other side of the catflap at night, most of the night and chasing her if she goes out. I have hosed the cat, chased it off loads but it just keeps coming back. I wish people would neuter their animals before they are allowed to roam free, so much trouble is caused by not doing this. The ones that don't also tend not to chip or vaccinate their cats, which is terrible pet ownership.



The result? A very scared Lucy who won't go to the church at night anymore, even with us as back up, and last night we went for a huge walk in a field further away.She came home happier and tired but the problem is to get to the field we have to cross a busy road with the pub traffic. We avoid it normally.