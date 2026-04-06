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Contrails by blightygal
Photo 945

Contrails

Turned the corner to the church and mad sky full of contrails. Guess that's living near Stansted for you!
Nice afternoon, chatted to neighbours who were mowing the lawn at the church in the warm sunshine. They took over the gardening when we left last year and have done a much much better job than I ever did, even bleaching and cleaning gravestones. It looks fab over there. I have lent a hand weeding and watering since been back but not involved in their plant designs as don't want to tread on any toes.

Happy Easter :-)
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
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