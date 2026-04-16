Dusk

Went to the big field over the road last night, just as it was getting dark. Madam here milked it for all it's worth, spending ages climbing fallen trees and just watching, listening in the undergrowth, not wanting to rush through the walk.



As we got to the bit by the stream, by now in total darkness, she managed to capture a mouse. It got away from her and knowing Lucy can spend another half hour or more looking for it, we had to call her away.



The thing with Lucy is she prefers to be with us, esp me, when we are out and she learned what 'Bye Lucy' meant and will come running from where ever she was. She did this, but with loads of reluctance and howling last night, while keep trying to lead us back to where the mouse was. It was amusing and I felt sorry for her! Bless. To be honest, we wanted the mouse to live but more than that, Ed and I were both suffering, standing around for nearly 2hrs and couldn't face anymore. We still had a fairly long walk to get home. Sorry Lucy!





And today marks the 7th year since poor Leo passed. I still remember and I still think of him daily. Such a soppy moo.