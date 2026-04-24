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Keep dogs on lead by blightygal
Photo 947

Keep dogs on lead

Lucy agrees wholeheartedly!
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
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