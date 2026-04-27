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Rollin'. by blightygal
Photo 948

Rollin'.

Ed brushes Lucy most days, she loves it and boy, she feels amazing, like silk, until she goes back to rolling on the ground.

Lazy couple of hours in the church this afternoon, waiting for the forecast rain that never came.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

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@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
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