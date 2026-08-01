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Guest of honour. by blightygal
Photo 978

Guest of honour.

A couple of weeks ago I noticed a hedgehog in the garden and fed it straight away. Useful always having a supply of Lucy's dried kitten food! She came back every night for the rest of the week. My nice neighbour also loves them so we cut a little hedgehog gateway so she can offer food too. It's so nice to help one out as it's been too hard on hedgehogs (and other wildlife) this year.

Yesterday we did a combined BBQ effort, cooking in our garden and eating next door, leaving the gates open. And the hedgehog came to join us for a drink and then food put down quick. All four of us grown adults were just delighted that the hedgehog came and didn't seem to mind us all being there.

Happy b'day mum.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

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@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
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