Email Upload Improvements

Hey guys,
Over the weekend we had some issues with the site being slow and unresponsive when posting to the site. This was caused by our email system needing some maintenance.
During fixing this issue with the email server I discovered some additional improvements that could be made to the system that imports photos sent to your custom email address (which you can find on the "Upload" page).
If you've ever tried using this feature in the past only to find that your photos never appear, hopefully those issues are resolved now and the system should be more reliable, especially from Apple Mail/iPhones.
If you ever find any other improvements that could be made to the site, i'm all ears, you can email me at ross@365project.org