Monthly Theme August 2022 - Movement

Thank you for so many awesome entries to last month's theme, and for making our amazing community what it is! Every month we look forward to posting up a new theme, and one of our favourite parts of reviewing your entries is seeing the lovely comments and the way you support each other.
We loved checking out your “Perspective” theme submissions, there were lots of incredible photos. It was tough to choose just six! Scroll down or jump to view this month's shortlist and vote for a winner. (You can also check out all of the Perspectives theme entries here.)
Now, it's time to introduce our August theme...."Movement".
We love sharing this theme as we believe it has endless opportunities! Whether you feel like tackling new techniques, or want to take it easy and find a spot to watch the world go by, your biggest advantage will be to use your imagination!
In years past we've enjoyed viewing everything from adrenaline-pumping speed demons, like cars racing by, to softer serene movements, like water cascading over pebbles - and everything in between.
To help you get started, we've recycled some of our top tips and techniques to help you sharpen up those reflexes and master both fast-paced freeze-frames, and long exposure shots - all with the aim of capturing life on the move!
1. Fast-Paced Freeze-Frames
We're jumping straight in with the type of movement that most of us think of first - sports photography. From cars racing around a track, to photo finishes in athletic races, to tennis players leaping mid-air to make a hit - capturing those crucial moments makes for impressive work!
With most digital cameras, using fast shutter speeds, multiple (burst) shots, and great timing, will have you off to a good start! For more insights check out this blog post from a while back, which runs through some tips about timing, shutter speed, depth of field, and lens choice.
Remember, you don't need to be into sports to play with this type of shot. Passing traffic or people and pets playing are also fantastic subjects!
@kiwichick has years of experience capturing amazing shots from skiers hurtling downhill!
2. Long Exposure Magic
Some of our favourite photography effects are thanks to long exposure shots, with the help of a trusty tripod! Classic subjects for these beautiful images include waterfalls, lights glowing from traffic moving at nighttime, playing with sparklers in the dark and even a moving night sky!
We also have some handy blog posts to talk you through the process, for both day time long exposures and night time long exposures!
We love this cool example by @novab, who was also crowned the winner of our Long Exposure theme 2 years in a row!
3. Subtle and Serene
Even when objects are in more gentle motion, it can still pay to use fast-motion settings. To get crisp lines that make an impact against a still background you'll still want to make sure you're lighting, tripod (ideally) and camera settings are all ready before nailing your shot.
Playing indoors with water crowns or smoke from an incense stick is a convenient, low hassle way to experiment and improve your techniques!
We love these shots, by @lynne5477 and @northy.
4. Moving the Camera - Panning and Zooming
When researching motion techniques a while back we found this cool post by digital-photography-school.com which explains some handy tips around panning when trying to nail sporty shots, as well as cool effects that can be achieved by moving the camera, or zooming, towards something still! If you're looking for new ideas, it's definitely worth a read!
This shot from their post was achieved by photographing some hanging lights in a building lobby, by using a long exposure setting and carefully zooming in while the camera was processing.
Whatever you decide to focus on, we hope you have fun experimenting with new ideas and techniques. We can’t wait to check out your entries!
How to enter the August theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-movement (all one word).
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Monday, August 1st and Wednesday, August 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple of days of September, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a filter to only view images from August 2022.
Vote for a Winner of July's "Perspective" Theme
We had some spectacular entries for this challenging theme, so thank you to everyone who took part in the "Perspectives” theme!
We've selected 6 finalists so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of July's Perspectives theme .
To cast your vote, just reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before August 15th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!