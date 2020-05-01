Monthly Theme - Botanical (May 2020)

Another few weeks into global isolation and we're hoping our 365 community is staying healthy and keeping sane during these strange times. We're so touched by the support our 365ers are offering each other through comments and threads on the discussion board. And it's so lovely to see that many of you are still finding enjoyment in photography, whether it's every day or not, you're all amazing!
Thank you to everyone who submitted photos for April's “Perspectives” theme. Reviewing your photos has been a real highlight of our month. Scroll down to view our six finalists and vote for a winner! (You can also check out all of April's entries here.)
But first, we'd like to introduce our next theme. For Ross and I, we're finding daily walks to be our foundation for sanity. Living in a high-rise apartment has lots of perks but with a small balcony, we've taken to growing some vegetable plants for extra greenery and are making an effort to enjoy nature on our daily, socially-distanced strolls. So, for May's theme we've chosen "Botanical"!
We know how much our 365 community loves capturing and sharing photos of beautiful flowers and plants, plus for many of us, Spring is in full bloom!
There are so many ways to take brilliant photographs of flowers! We only need to look as far as our news feed to find gorgeous new floral photographs! So, instead of sharing tips and guides, we've brought back some fun ideas for challenges from last year's floral theme:
1. Document Change
In the world of plants, a lot can happen in a month! We think it’d be pretty cool to document a plant journal by photographing the same plant/flower each day! Maybe you’ll start with seedlings (like @kerodean below) and watch them grow! Or, you could document a bouquet of fresh flowers transition from tight buds, to bursting blooms and to wilting stalks.
2. Play with Perspective
Like the great masters of painting, you can use flowers as a subject to develop your photography skills and techniques by using one subject over and over again. Perhaps each week you could use a different flower/bouquet to practice a variety of shots, from macro to wide-angle, and from black and white to low-key. Have fun and see how many perspectives you can come up with - @sunnygirl has just completed a whole month of beautiful, bright floral photos like this poppy capture!
3. Run through the Alphabet
This one is for the green-fingered folk that know their Azaleas from their Alstroemeria (below, by @quietpurplehaze) and their Zinnias from their Zenobias. Simply challenge yourself to tick off as many letters in the floral alphabet throughout May!
4. Make a Rainbow
Inspired by 365’s very own community "Rainbow Challenge", this will make for a stunning monthly snapshot in your project!
Simply set a colour for each day of the week and focus on taking a plant-based photo to fit your rainbow each day. (e.g. Monday = Red, Tuesday = Orange, Wednesday = Yellow, Thursday = Green, Friday = Blue, Saturday = Purple and Sunday = Pink).
We love this example from @sheilaw's project from March 2019:
5. Play with Plant-Based Food
Another exciting movement around the world is the development and growing popularity of eating plant-based food! So why not put an interesting twist on our 'botanical' theme and celebrate a plate of plants too?!
We love this cookbook-worthy photo by @darylo, with its bright colours and rule of thirds composition! (I might even ask her for the recipe!)
Whether you decide to take on the extra challenges or not, we hope you have a lot of floral fun this month, whether it's in the safety of our garden or out on a daily walk! We can’t wait to see your entries!
How to enter this month’s theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-botanical.
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Friday May 1st and Sunday May 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple days of June, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to only filter the images from May 2020.
Vote for a Winner of April's "Perspectives" Theme
Reviewing your photos for the “Perspectives” theme really lifted our spirits again this month. Thank you for entering so many excellent photos!
It was tricky to choose just 6 finalists, but we got there eventually! Now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the “Perspectives” theme. To cast your vote, simply reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before May 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!