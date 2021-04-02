Monthly Theme - Different Perspectives (April 2021)

Thanks to our 365 community, the first quarter of 2021 has been lots of fun and has gone by in a flash! We loved checking out the entries for out 2021 themes so far, and the “Depth of Field” theme was no exception.
You folks really are something special! Thank you to everyone who submitted entries, it was tough choosing just six finalists. Scroll down to view our shortlish and vote for a winner! (You can also check out all of March's entries here.)
But first, we'd like to introduce our April theme...."Perspectives"
We'd like to encourage everyone to have fun with thinking outside the box - by looking through your lens from new perspectives, and mixing up the norm - something I think we're all craving these days!
Below, we've recycled some inspiration from our favourite ideas from years gone by...
1. Look Up & Down
We've had some incredible theme entries for shots that look directly up, at epic skyscrapers and fluffy clouds, or look down, into spiral staircases or people's eyes as they look back up at the camera.
We love these spectacular shots by @graemestevens and @pistache.
2. Get Down Low & Up High
This might sound simple, but it can be astonishingly effective. Getting low down for a shot is both perfect for getting at the same level as pet portraits, or to make your subject look bigger and more powerful.
Getting high can also create dramatic and dream-like photographs, whether it's from a rooftop garden or a mountain peak, both urban and rural settings can look incredible!
We love these cool examples by @4rky and @rumpelstiltskin!
3. Have Fun with Forced Perspectives
While it might be associated with cliché holiday photos, we LOVE a fun-filled forced perspective shot. You'll can play with funky features and strong structures, or even create the perfect setting at home!
We love these simple yet effective shots by @salza and @domenicododaro.
4. Shoot Through Something
While we might not always appreciate a rainy day, shooting through a rain-speckled pane of glass can make for some really interesting shots! As can using fisheye lenses, shooting through glass with patterns and colours, or even through fabrics for interesting silhouettes!
Some of our 365ers have endless fun playing with glass spheres, like @lyndemc.
5. Get on Their Level
Many of us will be spending a lot more time at home and with the family, so why not have some fun with getting on the same level as your little ones or furry friends!
We love this example by @ericaleigh.
6. Play with Reflections
Using water or mirrors to create perfect symmetry or an illusion of seeing double (maybe multiple) can turn the mundane into the mesmerizing! An easy type of perspective photography to play with, it's perfect for trying out and about or inside the home!
This adorable shot by @kareenking really made us smile!
Whatever you decide to experiment and play with, we hope you have fun trying new ideas and techniques. If you're going to look for opportunities outside, please remember to avoid busy areas and follow local guidelines on social distancing. Stay safe and healthy, and we look forward to checking out your entries next month!
But, wherever you're at, we hope you have fun playing with a few ideas and trying something new. We can't wait to see your entries!
How to enter this month’s theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-perspectives .
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Thursday, April 1st and Friday, April 30th. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple of days in May, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to only filter the images from April 2021.
Vote for a Winner of March's "Depth of Field" Theme
As always, we LOVED reviewing your Depth of Field submissions!
With so many amazing entries it took us a while to choose just 6 finalists, but now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the “Depth of Field” theme. To cast your vote, simply reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before April 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!