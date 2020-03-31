Monthly Theme - Different Perspectives (April 2020)

Wow. How the world can change in just a month is mind-blowing. Writing March's theme just 31 days ago from our home in Vancouver, BC, we never could have imagined how much, and how fast, our day-to-day life would have shifted.
Ross and I sincerely hope everyone in our community is safe and are staying healthy, and sane, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our thoughts are with everyone as we all navigate through this trying time.
Despite all the worry and challenges, our hearts are bursting with pride at the way the 365 community is playing a big part in helping each other cope with everything from the scariest of realities to the most mundane moments in our newly restricted lives. You guys are phenomenal!
Thank you to everyone who managed to participate in March's “Depth of Field” theme. It's been a huge treat to look through your photos. Scroll down to view our six finalists and vote for a winner! (You can also check out all of March's entries here.)
And now, we'd like to introduce our next theme. It feels somewhat fitting that the topic we've lined up for April is "Perspectives".
Much like how our day to day lives are taking on a whole new perspective, we'd like to encourage everyone to have fun with thinking outside the box - by looking through your lens from new perspectives, while socially distancing, of course.
Below, we've pulled together some inspiration from our favourite ideas from years gone by, but please remember to stay safe.
1. Look Up & Down
We've had some incredible theme entries for shots that look directly up, at epic skyscrapers and fluffy clouds, or look down, into spiral staircases or people's eyes as they look back up at the camera.
We love these spectacular shots by @graemestevens and @pistache.
2. Get High & Low
This might sound simple, but it can be astonishingly effective. Getting low down for a shot is both perfect for getting at the same level as pet portraits, or to make your subject look bigger and more powerful.
Getting high can also create dramatic and dream-like photographs, whether it's from a rooftop garden or a mountain peak, both urban and rural settings can look incredible!
We love these cool examples by @annika82 (the steep hike paid off!) and @projectx!
3. Have Fun with Forced Perspectives
While it might be associated with cliché holiday photos, we LOVE a fun-filled forced perspective shot. You'll can play with funky features and strong structures, or even create the perfect setting at home!
We love these simple yet effective shots by @salza and @domenicododaro.
4. Shoot Through Something
While we might not always appreciate a rainy day, shooting through a rain-speckled pane of glass can make for some really interesting shots! As can using fisheye lenses, shooting through glass with patterns and colours, or even through fabrics for interesting silhouettes!
Some of our 365ers have endless fun playing with glass spheres, like @lyndemc.
5. Get on Their Level
Many of us will be spending a lot more time at home and with the family, so why not have some fun with getting on the same level as your little ones or furry friends!
We love this example by @ericaleigh.
6. Play with Reflections
Using water or mirrors to create perfect symmetry or an illusion of seeing double (maybe multiple) can turn the mundane into the mesmerizing! An easy type of perspective photography to play with, it's perfect for trying out and about or inside the home!
This adorable shot by @kareenking really made us smile!
Whatever you decide to experiment and play with, we hope you have fun trying new ideas and techniques. If you're going to look for opportunities outside, please remember to avoid busy areas and follow local guidelines on social distancing. Stay safe and healthy, and we look forward to checking out your entries next month!
How to enter this month’s theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-perspectives.
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Wednesday April 1st and Thursday April 30th. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple days of May, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to only filter the images from April 2020.
Vote for a Winner of March's "Depth of Field" Theme
Reviewing your photos for the “Depth of Field” theme really lifted our spirits. We're so proud to see our community is as strong as ever during what is a very challenging and scary time for many countries around the world. It's lovely to see the monthly theme was a pleasant distraction for many of you at least!
With so many amazing entries it took us a while to choose just 6 finalists. so, now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the “Depth of Field” theme. To cast your vote, simply reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before April 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!