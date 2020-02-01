Monthly Theme February 2020 - Black and White

Wow, how is it February already? We're excited that the leap year brings us an extra day for theme entries! (Even if it means we'll all have 366 photos in our 365 albums this year.)
Thank you to everyone who submitted entries for January’s theme, Composition. We had so much fun looking at your photos, and although it wasn't easy, we’ve picked six finalists, which you can review below.
But first, we’d like to line up our 2nd theme of the year - “Black and White" - one of the most popular photography techniques/effects to master!
This theme is inspired by one of our favourite member-coordinated 365 traditions “Flash of Red” - when your February photos are all black and white, but on the Valentine’s Day you add in a photo which has a flash of red using selective colouring.
The annual member project is hosted by the amazing @olivetreeann and you can check out a few of last year's participants below:
@m2016
@salza
@kiwinanna
@grammyn
@novab
@taffy
@summerfield
@northy
@adi314
@amyk
You can get involved with the challenge by checking out the first week's prompt for 2020's Flash of Red here.
We’re hoping this will be a great opportunity for you to double up on challenges, providing you with extra inspiration and motivation for capturing every day!
For similar themes in the past, we’ve turned to this super helpful post by, Icons 8, which runs through a number of tips about ideal lighting, compositions and camera settings. If you're still getting to grips with some of the basics they have some great examples of different subjects to give you extra inspiration.
Have fun! We can't wait to see your entries!
How to enter February's theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-blackwhite
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Saturday February 1st and Saturday February 29th. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple days of March, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, before choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to filter all of the images from February 2020.
Vote for a Winner of January's "Composition" Theme
We loved checking out the first month of theme entries for 2020, with the “Composition” theme. It's exciting to see entries from lots of new faces, and we hope you're having fun getting your project started and getting settled into our amazing community.
We eventually managed to choose just 6 finalists so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the Composition theme. To cast your vote, just reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before February 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!