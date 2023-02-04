Monthly Theme February 2023 - Black and White

2023 appears to be off to a flying start, we're in February already! Apologies for a late start to this month's theme, but as one of the most popular themes each year, we hope it'll be worth the wait!
But fist, we'd like to thank everybody who entered January’s Rule of Thirds theme. We had the best time looking at your entries and have picked six finalists, which you can review below. (You can also check out all of January's entries here.)
Now for our 2nd theme of the year - a 365project tradition that's driven by the community - “Black and White" - one of the most popular photography techniques/effects to master!
That's right, this month's theme celebrates one of our favourite member-coordinated annual events, “Flash of Red”, which is in its 11th year - Incredible!! This fun February ritual means all photos are black and white, except on February 14, when you upload a photo that has a flash of red, using selective colouring.
The annual member project is hosted by the amazing @olivetreeann and you can get involved and learn more in this year's discussion post.
Check out just a few more of last year's many participants:
Feeling inspired? You can get involved with the challenge by checking out the first week's prompt for 2023's Flash of Red here.
We’re hoping this will be a great opportunity for you to double up on challenges, providing you with extra inspiration and motivation for capturing every day!
For similar themes in the past, we’ve turned to this super helpful post by, Icons 8, which runs through a number of tips about ideal lighting, compositions and camera settings. If you're still getting to grips with some of the basics they have some great examples of different subjects to give you extra inspiration.
Have fun! We can't wait to see your entries!
How to enter February's theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-blackwhite
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Wednesday, February 1st and Tuesday, February 28th. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple of days of March, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a filter to only view images from February 2023.
Vote for a Winner of January's "Rule of Thirds" Theme
We had so much fun looking at your entries for the “Rule of Thirds” theme. So many of you have truly mastered this simple yet effective composition!
We eventually managed to whittle down your entries to just 6 finalists, so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the Rule of Thirds theme. To cast your vote, just reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before February 15th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!