Monthly Theme - Festive (December 2022)

And just like that, the final month of 2022 has arrived! Thank you to everyone for sharing what has amounted to hundreds of theme entries over the year. We're so lucky to have such an amazing community!
We loved looking at your entries for November's “Zoom” theme, we're always blown away by how talented our community is! Scroll down or jump to view this month's shortlist and vote for a winner. (You can also check out all of the Zoom theme entries here.)
But now, it's time to introduce our December theme...."Festive".
After a few unusual years, we hope you all have a bright and merry holiday season lined up. This weekend we've enjoyed easing into the festive spirit with decorations, delicious food, twinkling lights, and all the fun traditions we look forward to each year!
To upkeep a special 365 tradition, please enjoy the "Festive" theme for the last month of 2022.
Just in case you're short of inspiration, we've recycled a few of our favourite ideas to get you started...
1. Night Lights
Grab your tripods and practice your night time photography skills by finding the brightest, dazzling houses in the neighborhood, or by taking to the high street to capture the bustling holiday shopping chaos under the seasonal light displays.
We especially love the fun perspective and depth of field in @njmom3's festive photo of the iconic Rockefeller Plaza.
2. Festive Family Portraits
The holidays are the perfect time to get the family together and take photos to secure the memory forever. We also love seeing family portraits that make for extra special Christmas cards.
We love this creative shot by @gennaowens who captures festive fun with a different perspective!
3. Brilliant Bokeh
There might not be a better time of year to put your bokeh skills to good use, with candles and fairy lights you'll find yourself having hours of fun!
We love this simple yet creative shot by @novab!
4. Santa's Little Helper
If you can't resist cute festive outfits for your furry friends, think back to our tips for pet portraits in a previous Animals theme!
In this adorable photo, @janetb shows us that when we have a backdrop of fairy lights, cute outfits are optional for festive photos of our fluffy friends!
5. Tasty Treats
Another favourite Yuletide tradition of ours is to feast on an array of treats - from mince pies and eggnog, to brussel sprouts and cheese boards, there's no time like the holidays to indulge a little.
We love @janetb's cozy and fireside shot, which makes her toffee slices look truly irresistible!
6. Traditions and Cozy Comforts
What is most special about this time of year is the different traditions every family has! Whether it's a Boxing Day walk along the beach, Christmas morning on the slopes or a BBQ in the sun, we hope you're able to upkeep your favourite traditions this year, and would love for you to share photos!
We LOVE this fun snap by @kiwichick as she enjoyed some festive laps on the local ski hill with her family a few of years ago!
Whatever you decide to capture this month, the most important piece of advice we could share is to simply, have fun! We can't wait to see what you get up to - and Happy Holidays!
How to enter the December theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-festive.
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Thursday, December 1st and Saturday, December 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple of days of January, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a filter to only view images from December 2022.
Vote for a Winner of November's "Zoom" Theme
We had a lot of fun checking out all of your submissions for this month's theme! Thank you to everyone who took shared their "Zoom” photos.
We've selected 6 finalists so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of November's theme .
To cast your vote, just reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before December 16th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!