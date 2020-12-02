Monthly Theme - Holidays (December 2020)

The nights are quickly drawing in here in Canada as we race right into the last month of the year!
Thank you again for sharing so many amazing photos last month, for November's “Zoom In” theme. As always, you brought many smiles to our faces and we loved looking through all of your photos. (You can check out all of November's submissions here.)
You can find our 6 fabulous finalists below, but first, we'd like to introduce December's theme, "Holidays".
While this year's holiday season might look a little different for many of us, people around the world are easing into the festive spirit with decorations, delicious food and pretty twinkling lights to bring some much-deserved comfort into our homes after a tough year!
Based on previous years, it's clear our 365 community loves to celebrate and capture this time of year too. So, to upkeep our very own traditions, please enjoy the "Holidays" theme for the last month of the year.
Just in case you're short of inspiration, we've listed a few ideas to get you started...
1. Night Lights
Grab your tripods and practice your night time photography skills by finding the brightest, dazzling houses in the neighborhood, or by taking to the high street to capture the bustling holiday shopping chaos under the seasonal light displays.
We especially love the fun perspective in @mbrutus' festive light photo. It really captures the energy and fun that the crowds are having with an iconic NYC display.
2. Fun at Home
Whether you're looking forward to seeing family or will embrace a quieter Christmas at home, there are lots of opportunities to enjoy the magic of the festive season.
From getting creative with homemade decorations, to dressing our little ones in adorable matching holiday PJs! Thanks for sharing, @gq.
3. Brilliant Bokeh
There might not be a better time of year to put your bokeh skills to good use, with candles and fairy lights you'll find yourself having hours of fun!
We love this creative shot by @mona65, who played with different light sources, depth of field and a rule of thirds composition. Amazing!
4. Santa's Little Helper
If you can't resist cute festive outfits for your furry friends, think back to our tips for pet portraits in September's Animals theme!
In this adorable photo, @mamazuzi shows us that when we have a backdrop of fairy lights, cute outfits are optional for festive photos of our fluffy friends!
5. Tasty Treats
Another favourite Yuletide tradition of ours is to feast on an array of treats - from mince pies and eggnog, to brussel sprouts and cheese boards, there's no time like the holidays to indulge a little.
We love how @novab has used a birdseye perspective and great lighting to make this spread look worthy of a glossy magazine!
6. Traditions and Cozy Comforts
What is most special about this time of year is the different traditions every family has! Whether it's a Boxing Day walk along the beach, Christmas morning on the slopes or a BBQ in the sun, we hope you're able to upkeep your favourite traditions in 2020, and would love for you to share photos!
We love this fun snap by @kiwichick as she and the family enjoy some festive laps on the local ski hill!
Whatever you decide to capture this month, the most important piece of advice we could share is to simply, have fun! We can't wait to see what you get up to - and Happy Holidays!
How to enter this month’s theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-holidays.
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Tuesday, December 1st and Thursday, December 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple days of January, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to only filter the images from December 2020.
Vote for a Winner of November's "Zoom In" Theme
Thank you to everybody who shared their photos, getting up close and in detail on a variety of interesting subjects! We loved looking at every photo - our community really is amazing!
We finally managed to shortlist 6 finalists so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the “Zoom In” theme.
To cast your vote, simply reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before November 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!